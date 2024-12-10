Subscribe
Scalapay teams up with Trustfull to scale BNPL fraud prevention in Europe

Tuesday 10 December 2024 12:26 CET | News

Identity Intelligence for fraud prevention provider Trustfull has entered into a strategic collaboration with Scalapay to mitigate fraud in BNPL services across Europe. 

Through this partnership, the two companies aim to solidify fraud prevention operations across Scalapay’s network of European markets by utilising Trustfull’s platform to identify bad actors and mitigate first payment defaults. Trustfull’s service focuses on addressing current complexities in the financial landscape, including safeguarding customers from evolving tactics such as synthetic identity fraud. This is achieved through the delivery of open-source intelligence insights and real-time analysis of user contact information and location, allowing BNPL providers to separate genuine users from high-risk applicants.

The announcement comes over a year after Scalapay teamed up with Marqeta to allow the company to issue cards online and in-store. At that time, the two companies entered a five-year exclusive contract where Marqeta was set to issue virtual cards for online and in-person transactions, intending to optimise the payment experience for merchants and consumers.

Scalapay and Trustfull’s partnership

Since the start of its operation in 2019, Scalapay has been centring its efforts on solidifying its position in the European BNPL market, with the company being committed to financial accessibility and customer convenience. Additionally, Scalapay provides interest-free instalment payment options, aiming to conduct purchases more efficient for its customers while also making the security of users a priority. On the other hand, Trustfull’s Identity Intelligence engine analyses digital signals, including email addresses, phone numbers, IP addresses, and browser and device data, to assess user risk in real-time. Leveraging its solutions allows fraud teams to detect synthetic identities and mitigate fraudulent activities while maintaining an optimal user experience.

By joining forces with Trustfull, Scalapay is set to solidify its proactive fraud prevention controls within its online applications to minimise first payment defaults. Representatives from Scalapay commented on the announcement, mentioning that the alliance falls in line with their company’s commitment to offering accelerated, convenient, and secure payment alternatives to stakeholders, including merchants and end customers.


