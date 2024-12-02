Persona’s identity infrastructure includes a series of automation and orchestration tools that allow businesses to securely collect, verify, and make decisions about customers. The company is based in San Francisco and is present in more than 200 countries and 20 different languages.

Officials from Persona cited by prnewswire.com revealed that fraud is rising on a global scale and that Brazilian citizens fall prey to fraudsters who forge government-issued IDs every day.

The partnership allows Persona to integrate with Serpro in order to validate both PII and biometric information against government data sources. This way, companies that work with Brazil-based businesses will be able to protect their customers from fraud.

The integration relies on a new verification type that compares an individual's ID information against information held by the Brazilian Government Database, including the person's name, CPF (national ID number), date of birth and photo image. In order to ensure a thorough and accurate verification process, Persona can validate the information collected from the government-issued ID as well as the image selfie.

To summarise, Persona’s main platform features include end-to-end user verification and collection, as well as liveness detection that further protects against common types of selfie fraud and identity theft protection.

Persona launched Dynamic flow and a new KYB solution in 2022

In July 2022, Persona has launched ‘Dynamic Flow’, a risk response and verification engine that customises the identity verification (IDV) process in real-time for each user and use case. The new release analyses live signals throughout the verification process and uses them to adjust each individual's experience based on their risk profile and the company’s risk tolerance.

Following this launch, all types of businesses can personalise the IDV experience to optimise the customer journey, minimise friction, and onboard as many trusted users as possible.

In June 2022, Persona launched an end-to-end solution that enables businesses to configure and automate KYB and KYC verification processes to help meet compliance requirements.

The new KYB solution allows companies to simplify the orchestration of KYB and KYC workflows for their customers to provide a secure identity verification experience. The solution also automatically reaches out to the business’s Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs) with KYC flows, automating decisions based on compliance and risk criteria and/or flag edge cases for manual review.