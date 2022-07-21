Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Persona launches Dynamic Flow

Thursday 21 July 2022 13:56 CET | News

Persona, a US-based provider of verified identity infrastructure, has launched ‘Dynamic Flow’, a risk response and verification engine that customises the identity verification (IDV) process in real time for each user and use case.

The new release ingests live signals throughout the verification process and uses these signals to adjust each individual's experience based on their risk profile and the company’s risk tolerance. Now, all types of businesses can personalise the IDV experience to optimise the customer journey, minimise friction, and onboard as many trusted users as possible.

With Dynamic Flow, businesses can collect and verify the information they need to vet riskier users while minimising the amount asked of less risky individuals. For example, if a user fails the address check when opening a new checking account, the bank can ask them to submit a proof of address. If the user passes the address check, they can simply move on to the next step. Similarly, marketplaces can surface different verification flows based on the user’s age or IP address.

Dynamic Flow is an expansion of Persona’s suite of identity tools that helps businesses with everything from case management and KYB to the orchestration of the entire identity process both inside and outside of Persona. The new addition allows for more customidation, enabling businesses to build tailored solutions that balance conversion, risk, and operational burden on their teams.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fraud prevention, identity verification, risk management, digital onboarding, KYB
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Persona
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Persona

|
Discover all the Company news on Persona and other articles related to Persona in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like