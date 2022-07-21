Persona launches Dynamic Flow

The new release ingests live signals throughout the verification process and uses these signals to adjust each individual's experience based on their risk profile and the company’s risk tolerance. Now, all types of businesses can personalise the IDV experience to optimise the customer journey, minimise friction, and onboard as many trusted users as possible.
With Dynamic Flow, businesses can collect and verify the information they need to vet riskier users while minimising the amount asked of less risky individuals. For example, if a user fails the address check when opening a new checking account, the bank can ask them to submit a proof of address. If the user passes the address check, they can simply move on to the next step. Similarly, marketplaces can surface different verification flows based on the user’s age or IP address.
Dynamic Flow is an expansion of Persona’s suite of identity tools that helps businesses with everything from case management and KYB to the orchestration of the entire identity process both inside and outside of Persona. The new addition allows for more customidation, enabling businesses to build tailored solutions that balance conversion, risk, and operational burden on their teams.
