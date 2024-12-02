India-based B2B SaaS TechFin Perfios has announced that it has obtained ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS).

Prioritising responsible AI

Positioning itself among the first BFSI-technology companies to secure the internationally recognised standard, Perfios further advances its commitment to providing AI that is both innovative and scalable, as well as explainable, secure, and compliant from an ethical point of view. The receipt of the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 follows a thorough independent external audit of the company’s operations.

With this certification, Perfios underlines its governance across the AI lifecycle, including risk management, transparency, human oversight, and continuous monitoring. As part of its platform, the company has embedded AI to manage:

Intelligent digitisation, including automated processing of KYC, financial, and healthcare records;

Scaled security, covering deepfake and liveness detection for Video KYC and fraud prevention;

Risk intelligence, including real-time shell-entity detection and behavioural risk analysis;

Decision automation, facilitating AI-driven underwriting and complex financial decisioning assistance.

Mohit Srivastava, CISO, Perfios, expanded on this, saying that securing the certification reflects the company’s dedication to embedding responsible AI practices across its tech-led solutions. The ISO/IEC 42001:2023 offers customers, partners, and regulators the assurance that Perfios’ AI-enabled products meet international requirements for both safety and transparency.

Furthermore, Perfios, which is compliant with ISO 27001, ISO 27701, CSA STAR Level 2, and SOC 2 Type II standards, intends to continue to provide solutions that keep pace with regulatory expectations and demands. The current announcement further solidifies the company’s position in responsible AI in the BSFI sector. At the same time, the certification highlights its focus on providing increased assurance, trust, and transparency to customers.

Besides this latest milestone, back in April 2025, Perfios also acquired IHX, an Indian healthcare information exchange platform. The move sought to enable Perfios to merge its health data insights with IHX’s ecosystem reach to optimise the claims landscape in the health insurance sector. IHX was set to serve as a link between healthcare providers and payers, facilitating simplified digital integration across the industry.