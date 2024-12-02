The fintech combines its health data insights with IHX’s ecosystem reach to improve the claims landscape in the health insurance sector. IHX will serve as a link between healthcare providers and payers, enabling simple and convenient digital integration across the industry.





Optimising the healthcare insurance process in India

IHX is connecting healthcare providers to enable real-time, digital-first claims processing across the ecosystem. Its mission is to simplify and accelerate healthcare transactions for those who need it, supporting data exchange, faster settlements, and improved transparency in interactions.

IHX has a significant position in the health insurance claims landscape, processing over 40% of all cashless health insurance claims in India, having collaborations with hospitals across over 1200 locations.

The acquisition is a move towards Perfios’ end goal of optimising the healthcare claims landscape in the country. By combining its data intelligence, analytics, and global scale with IHX’s domain expertise, data exchange platform, and network across payers and hospitals, the company aims to drive better efficiency, reduce claims turnaround time, and improve the experience for both patients and healthcare providers. This collaboration increases value for IHX’s partners, unlocking new opportunities for its teams to upgrade transparency, efficiency, and health claims management.



Latest news from Perfios

This move follows Perfios’ recent acquisitions of two companies, Clari5 and CreditNirvana, expanding their offering in banking financial crime management, and collections of debt management space, respectively. The acquisition of Clari5 was expected to strengthen Perfios’ fraud and risk management capabilities, a process that will drive product-led synergies and fuel the firm’s growth trajectory.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of CreditNirvana improved the company’s capabilities in collections and debt management, strengthening its product stack by allowing financial institutions to simplify recoveries, minimise delinquencies, and maximise portfolio performance.