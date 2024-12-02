Perfios has launched the DPDP Suite, a unified platform designed to help enterprises comply with India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

The platform consolidates data discovery, consent governance, data principal rights management, and compliance reporting into a single integrated system.

The launch comes as organisations across financial services, healthcare, hospitality, and retail face a regulatory deadline of 13 May 2027 to achieve full compliance with the DPDP Act and its associated rules. The legislation governs how companies collect, store, and process personal data of Indian residents, placing particular emphasis on verifiable, informed consent as a condition for data processing.

Modular architecture for end-to-end compliance

The DPDP Suite is structured around several integrated modules: data discovery and classification, automated Records of Processing Activities (RoPA), consent governance, data principal rights management, cookie consent management, and database activity monitoring. Together, these components are intended to provide a single source of truth for customer consent across the full data lifecycle, covering onboarding, servicing, and exit stages.

A notable feature of the platform is its support for 22 scheduled languages, addressing the multilingual requirements that arise when capturing consent from users across India's diverse linguistic landscape. The platform is also designed to generate audit-ready consent records, enabling organisations to produce verifiable documentation of consent for individual customers or specific transactions on demand.

Perfios positions the DPDP Suite as distinct from global privacy tools adapted for local use, describing it as purpose-built for India's regulatory environment. The platform's modular design allows enterprises to deploy individual capabilities without requiring a full system overhaul, and is structured to accommodate future regulatory updates.

Scale and institutional context

According to the official press release, the DPDP Act, enacted in 2023, represents India's first comprehensive data protection legislation. Its implementation has been phased, with the compliance deadline set for May 2027 giving organisations time to restructure data handling practices, appoint data protection officers where required, and build systems capable of managing data principal rights requests, including the right to access, correct, and erase personal data.

A company official mentioned that the platform is expected to enable organisations to treat consent as a core component of their data governance frameworks, rather than a compliance checkbox, pointing to the risks that fragmented consent systems pose in demonstrating accountability to regulators.

With enforcement timelines now firm, demand for structured, auditable compliance infrastructure is expected to grow across regulated sectors in India.