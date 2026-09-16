Sinziana Albu
16 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read
Marble raises EUR 6.5 million in Series A led by Smartfin
Nvidia introduces Open Agent Safety Platform for AI agents
Feedzai launches Farol agent to speed up fraud investigations
Australia investigates OpenAI over AI agent breach of health website
The chargeback signal problem: why disputes and fraud aren't the same thing
Reimagining authentication: how can the telco network support financial institutions?
When the fraudster is your own customer: the true cost of first-party fraud
No bank can solve this alone - so why are we still grading them like they can?
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