PAYSTRAX launches fraud management platform with DisputeHelp

The partnership with DisputeHelp creates a new revenue stream for PAYSTRAX. In exchange, PAYSTRAX merchants can deflect disputes, prevent chargebacks, and recover revenue from first-party fraud through their online banking portal.











Offering access to fraud prevention solutions

DisputeHelp combines effective tools from the payments ecosystem into a single, user-friendly endpoint.

Officials fron DisputeHelp said that their solution gives merchants access to innovations against fraud and disputes, all in one place. They're automatically enrolled in new products such as Visa's Compelling Evidence 3.0, Mastercard's Acquirer Collaboration, Verifi's RDR automation, and Ethoca Alerts. The company combines effective tools from the payments ecosystem into a single, user-friendly endpoint.





More news from PAYSTRAX

In December 2021, European-based intelligent transaction monitoring platform Sentinel and PAYSTRAX have partnered to improve the anti-money laundering (AML) process in Europe.

PAYSTRAX selected Sentinels for its adaptable and flexible platform that provides customisable rules-based alerts and time, data-driven insights to reduce the number of false positives and provide a better view of the risks across the transaction ecosystem.

The new partnership allows PAYSTRAX’s analysts to identify suspicious transactions with improved accuracy, speed, and efficiency, leading to reduced client risk and elimination of the money laundering activity in the processing services.





What does DisputeHelp do?

DisputeHelp is a player in dispute management services for acquirers and merchant service providers. Their solutions provide brand-agnostic fraud deflection, pre-chargeback alerts, chargeback representment, and more.





More details about PAYSTRAX

PAYSTRAX provides innovative payment services for merchants ranging from conventional payment card processing, POS-terminals and gateways, to fully custom solutions tailored to the business requirements of their clients. PAYSTRAX has offices in the UK and Lithuania and holds a Principal Membership license with Mastercard and Visa.

For more information about PAYSTRAX, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.