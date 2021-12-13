|
PAYSTRAX partners with Sentinels to enhance AML transaction monitoring

Monday 13 December 2021 16:19 CET | News

European-based intelligent transaction monitoring platform Sentinel and Lithuanian-based PAYSTRAX have partnered to improve the anti-money laundering (AML) process in Europe. 

PAYSTRAX selected Sentinels for its adaptable and flexible platform that provides customisable rules-based alerts and time, data-driven insights to reduce the number of false positives and provide a better view of the risks across the transaction ecosystem. 

The new partnership allows PAYSTRAX’s analysts to identify suspicious transactions with improved accuracy, speed, and efficiency, leading to reduced client risk and elimination of the money laundering activity in the processing services. 

The fintech opted to improve its transaction monitoring capability to comply with European and Lithuanian AML laws, as well as to meet the regularity reporting requirements of the Bank of Lithuania supervising authority. 

For more information about PAYSTRAX, check its company profile on The Paypers' company database.


