Paysafe integrates Visa Network Tokens

Visa Network Tokens’ capabilities

Visa’s solution updates expired card numbers in real-time, removing declines and ensuring recurring payment subscriptions remain continuous. The Visa-generated network tokens are transmitted and stored by Paysafe in place of card PANs, minimising the risk of fraudulent actions due to data breaches or man-in-the-middle attacks. By integrating Visa Network Tokens, Paysafe enables merchants to access the Visa Network Tokenisation Service through its Single Payments API, offering security when conducting customer-initiated payments, merchants-initiated payments, refunds, original credit transfers, and standalone credit transfers within Europe.



According to Paysafe’s officials, considering that ecommerce is on continuous growth, and transactions progressively take place online, providing consumers with a simple and secure payment is essential to customer retention. The collaboration with Visa supports the company in its commitment to offering merchants protection for their customers and enhancing their payment journey. Representatives from Visa stated that the Network Tokens aid in delivering a comprehensive digital payment experience that can minimise fraud and increase authorisation rates by 5%.





