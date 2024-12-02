OSB Group partners with Paylink Solutions





Paylink Solutions and OSB Group aim through this partnership to offer customers and users an improved practice within the mortgage lending sector, based on understanding the circumstances and preferences of clients, as well as making it easier for them to engage with OSB.

Following the deal, Paylink’s Embark application will be leveraged with its Open Banking services in order to offer users the possibility to pre-populate their budget while using it. OSB Group will provide its multi-brand functionality solutions to provide clients with its affordability workflows in place for five leading brands. Additionally, it will also utilise Embark’s data endpoints to automate the assessment procedure, as well as the tasks and requirements that might appear on the way.

Furthermore, users will benefit from support solutions that will be made available through Embark’s integration process, with free debt advice provider PayPlan. In this case, any customer that needs free debt advice will have the capability to access PayPlan’s system through a wide suite of channels, which include Live Chat or call back.

Only after providing the needed consent, PayPlan can access an individual’s income and expenditure (I&E) in order to provide them with a real-time review of their financial circumstances and overall status. This will help the process of getting debt advice more seamless and safe for the users.

Staff will have access to all the elements of the Embark system. The solution is not limited to a digital-only experience as Embark can be utilised by agents while dealing with more traditional requests that might come from some customers.











Paylink’s solutions and partnerships

Paylink is a fintech provider that focuses on delivering digital affordability solutions and tools across the financial service sector.

Its Embark platform was designed to prioritise client affordability, which delivers its products to numerous banks, building societies, lenders, and utility companies across the UK. It offers an overview of an individual’s financial situation and balance, allowing agents and specialised employees to recommend affordable solutions based on their needs, preferences, and circumstances.

Some of its features include Open Banking, arrangement proposals, auto requests for future affordability assessments, digital triage, integrated E-Sig, I&E sharing, comms suite, machine learning, decision engine, as well as many customer tools.

The company had a couple of partnerships in 2022, covering multiple geographies.

In June, Paylink Solutions collaborated with receeve to support financially vulnerable customers across Europe. The customised tools of Paylink Solution added an affordability product to both agents via phone and chat, as well for websites where clients had the capability to self-serve and securely upload personal data for agents to assess.

In the same period, its partnership with Equifax was announced, aimed to automate its digital affordability solution while using Open Banking data and APIs.