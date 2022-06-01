Subscribe
Equifax partners with Paylink Solutions

Tuesday 14 June 2022 14:54 CET | News

Equifax, a UK-based credit reference agency, has partnered with fintech Paylink Solutions to automate its digital affordability solution using Open Banking data and APIs.

Paylink Solutions provides tech across the financial services and utilities sectors. Its digital affordability application is reportedly being used by the UK’s banks and building societies and it helps thousands of customers daily. Equifax’s Open Banking service should improve Paylink Solutions’ affordability solution.

It may enable businesses to better understand clients’ affordability accurately to offer them with an appropriate repayment solution, and also refer them for free debt advice if needed.

For lenders, this should ensure they’re lending in a responsible manner and protecting vulnerable clients from taking out unaffordable credit.


More: Link


