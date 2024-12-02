OneID integrates with Adobe Acrobat Sign





Following this announcement, OneID will be a partner of the Adobe Digital Identity Gateway and it is set to offer verified signatures within the Acrobat Sign application, part of the Adobe Document Cloud. New and already existing customers of Acrobat Sign from the UK will be given the possibility to accelerate their overall digital development by including a verified signature. This will be part of a verified identity in their e-signature processes.

The aim of the partnership is to strengthen the companies’ defense against fraud and other online threats, while also providing eSigners with a faster, more efficient, and more secure experience. The incorporation will enable clients to access OneID directly within the overall Acrobat Sign platform.





OneID’s strategy of development

The identity services provider OneID delivers its collaborators services that use secure and efficient counter-fraud measures in order to optimise the manner in which banks, businesses, and individuals mitigate and fight online identity fraud. The company had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In September 2023, OneID secured GBP 1 million in a new funding round effort that was supported by ACF Investors. The company’s main objective was set on optimising the overall digital experience of UK citizens by allowing banks and financial institutions to provide them with identity verification services.

The funding round was set to be allocated toward the development of its products, in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its customers and clients while remaining compliant with the laws and regulations of the industry at the same time.

Earlier in July 2023, the company announced its collaboration with the UK-based verification firm IDVerse in order to extend its identity capabilities across the globe. Throughout this strategic deal, OneID’s main focus was set on broadening its offerings worldwide.

Its solutions were designed to give individuals and users who had UK online bank accounts the possibility to verify their identity digitally and securely. As its identity-verification tool was developed with access to bank-verified data, it could be leveraged to ensure that transactions between customers and organisations were protected by a suite of strong fraud control measures. Moreover, OneID’s clients were allowed to verify the identity of individuals all around the world, while the company intended to broaden its capabilities to users in the UK who either did not have an online bank account or did not opt to use one.