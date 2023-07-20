Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

OneID and IDVerse partner to extend identity services globally

Thursday 20 July 2023 12:51 CET | News

UK-based identity services provider OneID has partnered with UK-based ID verification company IDVerse to extend its identity offerings globally.

 

Via this partnership, OneID’s main goal is to broaden its offerings to a global scale. The real-time identity services provider’s current main solution enables individuals with UK online bank accounts to digitally verify their identity. As OneID’s identity-verification product has access to bank-verified data, it can be used to ensure that transactions between organisations and individuals are protected by strong fraud control measures.

As a result of this joint venture, OneID’s customers will have the option to verify the identity of individuals all around the globe. Moreover, the provider intends to broaden the identity-verification offerings for those in the UK who either do not have an online bank account or opt not to use one. The company is also extending ID checks that comply with regulations that require document scans. 

IDVerse representatives pointed out that their collaboration with OneID is anticipated to improve customer journey, highlighting that paper-based processes had previously added friction.

OneID, an identity services provider, has announced its partnership with IDVerse, an ID verification company, in a move to expand its identity offerings globally.

 

Other features made available as a result of the collaboration

Following the partnership, OneID’s customers will reportedly be able to leverage IDVerse’s Zero Bias AI-tested technology, which is expected to provide a more inclusive onboarding experience. This is made possible as the company uses generative AI to train deep neural network systems that are meant to protect against discrimination based on race, age, and gender. 

By making use of IDVerse’s technology, OneID will now be able to extend new capabilities related to financial services, employment screening, and e-signing. 

The IDVerse feature is predicted to enhance the digital identity verification capabilities that OneID currently offers by introducing document checking and real-person check offerings. 

IDVerse is purportedly an Identity Service Provider (IDSP) with more than 20 certifications from UK’s Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF). Consequently, its customers can choose from multiple UK Government ID profiles. 

This is not the sole partnership that OneID announced this year. Earlier in 2023, it was revealed that NatWest signed a deal with the company to make Customer Attribute Sharing service accessible to businesses as an integrated digital ID solution. The services aimed to enable customers to grant consent to businesses to access bank-held data, thereby enhancing and expediting their online experiences.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, expansion, identity verification, artificial intelligence, digital onboarding, fraud detection, digital verification, KYC, fraud prevention, digital identity
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: IDVerse, an OCR Labs Company, OneID
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

IDVerse, an OCR Labs Company

|

OneID

|
Discover all the Company news on IDVerse, an OCR Labs Company and other articles related to IDVerse, an OCR Labs Company in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like