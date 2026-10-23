NewsFraud and Fincrime

Ondato partners with Trinsic to support EU digital identity wallets

CP

Claudia Pincovski

23 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
digital identityEUDI walletKYCidentity verificationregualtion
Countries:
Europe

News on Fraud and Fincrime

Ondato partners with Trinsic to support EU digital identity wallets

23 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Evervault launches Browser Tokens for secure agentic payments

23 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Chargeflow launches Prevent 2.0 AI model for Shopify merchants

23 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Central Bank of Ireland fines Coinbase Ireland EUR 3.25 mln

23 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

European Commission opens DSA probe into Booking.com over scams

23 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Reports on Fraud and Fincrime

The benefits & risks of agentic AI in ecommerce

26 Aug 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Global Fraud Trends 2026

17 Jun 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

The guide to verifying identities around the world

31 Oct 2025 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

A Practical Guide for Building an Effective KYB Process

01 Oct 2025 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Three levels of defence: Chargeback Prevention powered by Ethoca Alerts

23 Jul 2025 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright