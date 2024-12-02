



With the two products, namely Private Personal AI and Verified Identity for AI for Agents, Nuggets aims to deliver a comprehensive framework for safe, private, and verifiable interactions between humans and AI systems. In addition, the products work towards allowing the development of sovereign digital identities for AI agents. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Nuggets underlined that the dual-solution approach focuses on ensuring that as AI systems scale their autonomy, humans and AI agents can conduct their operations within a framework of trust and verification.











The launch follows Nuggets’ partnership with Carahsoft from July 2024, when the latter became its Master Government Aggregator. As part of this collaboration, Nuggets and Carahsoft looked into optimising the interoperability and security of active CIAM systems through trusted and verified decentralised identity and verifiable credentials. Also, as Nuggets’ Master Government Aggregator, Carahsoft intended to allow the company’s product to become available to the public sector.





Private Personal AI

Through the Private Personal AI solution, Nuggets aims to enable individuals to remain in control over their AI interactions and personal information via consent, authentication, and authorisation mechanisms. The product supports customers in allowing their personal private AI agents to securely serve on their behalf, initiate payments, which are then authorised by humans, and maintain data privacy across all AI interactions.

Among the features of Private Personal AI, Nuggets mentions multi-rail payment options, personal data portability, and confidential computing environments that can ensure that user data cannot be tracked and remains private.





Verified Identity for AI Agents

To further supplement the capabilities of the Private Personal AI product, Nuggets introduced the Verified Identity for AI Agents service, which offers organisations the functionality to provide their agents with their own sovereign digital identities. This supports secure authentication and verifiable authorisation. In addition, the solution works towards ensuring that AI agents can operate autonomously and maintain clear accountability and transparency.