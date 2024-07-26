Nuggets joins forces with Carahsoft

Through this partnership, Nuggets and Carahsoft intend to focus on optimising the interoperability and security of active CIAM systems via trusted and verified decentralised identity and verifiable credentials. As part of their collaboration, Carahsoft is set to serve as Nuggets’ Master Government Aggregator, allowing its product to become available to the public sector. This is achieved via Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V (SEWP), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, and OMNIA Partners contracts.
