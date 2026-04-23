Hackers have stolen more than USD 290 million in cryptocurrency from Kelp DAO, a yield-generating crypto protocol, over the weekend of 19 to 20 April 2026.

As detailed in previous reports, LayerZero, one of the projects affected by the attack, has attributed the theft to North Korea's TraderTraitor hacking group, citing preliminary indicators pointing to the state-backed collective that specialises in targeting cryptocurrency platforms.

According to LayerZero, the attackers exploited Kelp DAO via its LayerZero bridge, an interoperability protocol that enables different blockchains to send instructions to each other. The hackers then took advantage of Kelp DAO's security configuration, which did not require multiple verifications before approving transactions, enabling them to siphon funds through fraudulent transactions. Kelp DAO responded by attributing responsibility for the theft to LayerZero rather than accepting the characterisation of its own security configuration as the enabling factor.

Scale and context of North Korean crypto theft

The Kelp DAO theft is the largest crypto hack of 2026 to date, surpassing an earlier attack on crypto exchange Drift in April that resulted in losses of approximately USD 285 million. At the beginning of the month, Drift announced that the attack was the result of a months-long targeted social engineering operation conducted by the DPRK and initially started in the fall of 2025. The exchange said that the connection was both on-chain and operational basis, namely, fund flows leveraged to stage and test this operation, traced back to the attackers and personas deployed across this campaign overlapping with known DPRK-linked activity.

North Korean state-backed hackers stole more than USD 2 billion in cryptocurrency in 2025, and are estimated to have stolen approximately USD 6 billion in total since 2017, with proceeds widely reported to fund the country's programmes.

Furthermore, the attack adds to a growing series of large-scale crypto exploits in 2026, raising further questions about bridge security and multi-signature verification standards across decentralised finance protocols. Cross-chain bridge infrastructure has consistently been identified as a high-risk attack surface due to the complexity of validating transactions across multiple blockchains.