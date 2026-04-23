Mastercard has joined the Blockchain Security Standards Council as a charter-level member to help shape security standards for blockchain and digital assets.

The move positions Mastercard as an active contributor to industry-wide frameworks aimed at supporting the safe and scalable adoption of blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

Bringing payments security expertise to blockchain standards

The BSSC brings together a range of digital asset firms, including Figment, Coinbase, Fireblocks, Anchorage Digital, Ribbit Capital, and BitGo, to promote consistent security practices across the blockchain ecosystem. Mastercard's membership adds a perspective grounded in decades of securing global payment networks, identity verification systems, and digital infrastructure.

As a charter-level member, Mastercard will participate in BSSC working groups focused on security and privacy, contributing technical guidance and operational expertise across areas such as fraud prevention, cyber resilience, dispute resolution, and threat intelligence. The company will also hold board representation through its Senior Vice President for Integrity & Standards in Security Solutions.

The involvement is expected to inform and strengthen security frameworks designed to protect consumers, financial institutions, and the broader financial system as blockchain use cases transition from experimental to operational at scale.

Connecting to existing Mastercard blockchain initiatives

Mastercard's participation in the BSSC is aligned with capabilities it has already deployed in the market. These include the Multi-Token Network, a platform designed to facilitate tokenised asset transactions, and Crypto Credential, a solution that provides verified identity standards for blockchain-based transfers. Both products are oriented around embedding trust and standardisation into digital asset infrastructure.

Furthermore, the council's focus on interoperability and rigorous security protocols complements these existing tools, suggesting that standards developed through the BSSC may have practical relevance to how Mastercard's own blockchain products evolve.

As regulators and financial institutions globally continue to scrutinise the security and compliance dimensions of digital asset adoption, the formation of bodies such as the BSSC reflects a broader industry effort to establish shared baselines before regulatory frameworks fully crystallise. Mastercard's entry into the council at charter level indicates a commitment to shaping those baselines rather than adapting to them after the fact.