New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed lawsuits against Coinbase Financial Markets and Gemini, alleging that both companies are operating illegal, unlicensed gambling operations in New York through their prediction market platforms.

The lawsuits seek court orders requiring both companies to forfeit illegal profits, pay restitution to affected customers, and pay fines equal to three times the profits generated through the alleged illegal activity.

The Office of the Attorney General's investigation found that both platforms allow users to bet on the outcomes of future events, including sports, elections, and entertainment, which meets the legal definition of gambling under New York law. Neither Coinbase nor Gemini holds a licence from the New York State Gaming Commission. Both platforms are also alleged to have made prediction markets available to users between the ages of 18 and 20, despite New York law requiring participants in mobile sports betting to be at least 21 years old.

Regulatory and consumer harm arguments

The lawsuits argue that the failure to obtain gaming licences allows both companies to avoid the taxes paid by licensed casinos and mobile sports gambling platforms, tax revenue that funds public schools, youth sports programmes, and problem gambling treatment in New York. The suits also allege violations of New York laws prohibiting betting on games involving New York college teams.

The cases are part of a broader enforcement pattern by the New York Attorney General's office in the crypto and gambling sectors. In January 2026, the office filed suit against video game developer Valve for allegedly promoting gambling through games popular with minors, and in June 2025 stopped 26 illegal online sweepstakes casinos operating in the state.

Attorney General James said gambling by another name is still gambling and is not exempt from regulation under New York state laws, and that the platforms expose young people to environments that lack necessary safeguards.