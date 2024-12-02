Netcetera becomes new ACS provider for EML Payments

Netcetera’s 3DS solution will be part of EML, providing secure online payments across all card networks and diminishing the risk of fraud. The Switzerland-based company has developed a 3D issuer service with pre-integrated risk scoring from INFORM. It is based on a modular system with integrated Out of Band (OOB) authentication method and customisable features, among others.

Headquartered in Australia, EML Payments operates in over 27 countries and handles a large number of online transactions and, through the new solution provided by Netcetera, can offer a safe ecommerce platform for its clients, and prevent fraudulent transactions.

The latest ACS+RBA solution is designed to support card issuers and banks’ needs in a fast-changing payments ecosystem.

To find out more information about Netcetera, check the company’s profile on The Paypers company database.