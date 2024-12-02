Napier partners with 3S Money





Following this announcement, Napier is set to provide its Transaction Screening, Transaction Monitoring, and Client Screening modules to 3S Money. This integration is expected to strengthen the company’s aim to develop a dynamic and secure ecosystem of businesses. 3S Money will provide real-time, accurate screening, a sandbox environment for effective rule-building, easy integration via APIs within the Napier platform, as well as multiple screening configuration capabilities.

The partnership will also reinforce their plan to deliver reliable financial access and a faster suite of solutions, allowing customers to conduct global transactions in a secure and efficient manner. Napier will allow 2S Money to adhere to regulatory compliance, while also using it as a business advantage by meeting the requirements present in the cross-border payments system, with multiple screening configurations tailored to jurisdictions.







3S Money’s recent partnerships and product launches

3S Money offers its users a cross-border payments platform that combines fintech solutions with improved service levels. The firm had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of September 2023, 3S Money announced its collaboration with RegTech provider Know Your Customer in order to optimise efficiency, inclusion, and transparency in financial services. Following this partnership, both firms aimed to deliver a more secure and customer-focused onboarding experience to their users around the world. According to the press release published at the time, the strategic deal aligned with the companies’ commitment to providing convenient products to clients and speeding up the onboarding processes. At the same time, by leveraging Know Your Customer’s technology, the firm had the possibility to deliver a streamlined experience to businesses worldwide.

Know Your Customer was set to provide its digital onboarding services for financial institutions and regulated enterprises and to deliver a modular compliance tool that included a digital workplace, as well as a real-time, secure, and efficient registry suite of data, smart automation, and integration.

Earlier in July 2023, 3S Money announced its partnership with B2B payments company TransferMate in order to strengthen its worldwide reach and expansion. By combining 3S Money’s solutions and the B2B global payments infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider’s tools, the companies were set to focus on activating within the payment industry. The agreement also aimed to optimise global business payments by making them increasingly fast, accessible, and safe.

According to the information detailed in the press release, the integration extended 3S Money’s customers’ ability to carry out payouts in multiple currencies. This was expected to enable clients and users to establish a banking presence in new regions, as well as start trading immediately. In addition, the collaboration was set to allow the companies to use secure and regulated networks in order to provide instant optimisations to their products, free of disruptions or other requirements for dual onboarding procedures.