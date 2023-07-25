Subscribe
TransferMate partners with 3S Money

Tuesday 25 July 2023 14:43 CET | News

International payments platform 3S Money has announced a strategic partnership with B2B payments company TransferMate to strengthen its global reach.

 

With 3S Money and the B2B global payments infrastructure-as-a-service provider both activating within the payments industry, the agreement seeks to revolutionise global business payments, making them increasingly fast, secure, and accessible.

3S Money – TransfeMate partnership details

As per the information provided in the press release, the integration extends 3S Money’s users’ ability to carry out payouts in more than 70 currencies, enabling clients to establish a banking presence in new countries and start trading immediately.

TransferMate has built a non-bank global payments network, leveraging a licenced and compliance-led approach. As 3S Money aims to help break down barriers to international trade, the collaboration is set to enable the company to use the secure and regulated networks towards instant enhancement of their product, free of disruptions or requirements for dual onboarding processes.

With a basis in API integrations between TransferMate and 3S Money, the collaboration is believed to result in a simplified upgrade to the 3S Money platform without disruption. What is more, this is believed to help benefit particularly 3S Money clients that are looking to operate in the UK, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

When commenting on the announcement, Ivan Zhiznevsky, CEO of 3S Money advised that the company’s mission is to provide businesses with one account to manage all their global payment-related needs, ultimately enabling them to scale new markets in a simple manner. The spokesperson stated that the collaboration with TransferMate helps support this mission, as the company’s extensive payments network is set to allow the company to access new territories and take advantage of increasingly fast and cost-effective international payments.

Adding on this, Sinead Fitzmaurice, CEO of TransferMate said that as 3S Money’s values are in alignment with those of TransferMate, through this partnership, the companies are aiming to support businesses to trade internationally with ease and remove the barriers to growth. Per their statement, innovation should not be hindered by red tape, and all businesses, be they small or large, should be enabled to access advanced banking and payment services.

3S Money, TrasnferMate strategy and offering

A Global payments provider, 3S Money seeks to create a fair financial world for businesses everywhere, offering a cross-border payments platform that combines fintech solutions and improved service levels, when compared with traditional banks. Through one online account, clients are enabled to access global payment services and global banking networks no matter where they’re based, and to send, receive, and exchange money in more than 190 countries and 70 currencies.

A B2B payments infrastructure-as-a-service provider, TransferMate helps companies send and receive cross-border payments in an increasingly fast, easy, and less costly manner. The company has built a portfolio of worldwide payment licences, including 51 US states and territories, to support trading in over 201 countries and 141 currencies. Its API solution enables partners to digitise their payments flow within their software, assisting them in achieving time and financial savings.


