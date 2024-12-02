Melissa taps ID-Pal to launch Melissa ID for contact verification in real-time

Collaboration between the two companies has resulted in Melissa ID, a fully-customisable SaaS app for businesses to verify their customer’s identities in real-time. The solution uses a multi-layered approach that includes biometrics, facial matching, liveness testing, address verification, and document checks for greater accuracy and efficiency in identity verification.

Harnessing ID-Pal’s ISO 27001 certified, comprehensive identity verification technology, and backed by Melissa’s address standardisation, correction, and verification, this new app offers coverage of over 6000 identification documents across 200 countries and jurisdictions. Melissa ID is suited for all types of businesses charged with reducing costs associated with customer acquisition, operations, fulfilment, and fraud.

ID-Pal’s officials stated that with identity scams on the rise, companies are vulnerable like never before. Financial crime and the growing cost of regulatory compliance are of particular concern to those conducting business online

Their solution leverages industry-leading biometric, documents and database checks for greater accuracy in correctly classifying a document. This, combined with Melissa’s expertise in contact data quality, gives ecommerce organisations using Melissa ID a distinct advantage in combatting financial crime and meeting mandates for safe transactions.











Security through partnerships

The news comes off the heels of a recent partnership between ID-Pal and Lerex to help with its identity verification, e-verification, AML, and KYC requirements.

To meet compliance with the AML and KYC requirements of these programmes, Lexer teamed up with ID-Pal. The solution completes document verification, facial matching, liveness testing and address e-verification in real-time. It also offers accuracy with GDPR compliance and can verify 6,000 types of identity documents.





Digitalised identity verification is growing

Identity verification has become essential across a wide spectrum of industries, including banking, retail, insurance, healthcare, government services, and more. The new Melissa ID app leverages the ID-Pal platform engine and Melissa’s own slate of data quality and address management tools to enable businesses to validate global customer identities in real-time as personal data is entered in systems such as onboarding and finance applications.

Melissa’s representatives explained that Melissa ID’s multifaceted identity verification capabilities include ID card and document authentication, biometrics, and liveness confirmation. The app’s intuitive interface streamlines customer onboarding and customer due diligence processes so companies can confidently abide by complex regulations and combat costly fraud in the process.