Mastercard has introduced Account Intelligence Reissuance, a fraud prevention service that manages card issuance processes in the EEMEA region.

Leveraging Mastercard’s proprietary AI technology and network, the solution assesses the risk level and offers AI-powered recommendations regarding cards that need to be replaced or monitored. The solution is protected to roll out in the APAC, LATAM, and North America regions later in 2025.

Improving fraud prevention with AI

Card fraud costs issuers and merchants billions of dollars every year. However, they often sort PANs based on risk level and reissue their compromised cards to prevent further unauthorised access, a process which costs significantly and requires manual intervention. Mastercard Account Intelligence Reissuance aims to tackle these challenges by simplifying and automating the process, and addressing physical and digital card skimming.

Mastercard developed its portfolio of fraud products to offer value and advanced insights to its clients and partners. This new solution adds to this commitment by allowing issuers to aggregate data, measure risk, and prioritise the most compromised cards for reissuance. Driven by AI technology, the service adds to credit card fraud prevention and customer protection efforts across the industry.

As new fraud schemes emerge, Mastercard’s mission is to further evolve its capabilities to protect its customers at all stages of the payment process. Its Decision Intelligence feature protects its customers and cardholders from fraud types across all its transactions. GenAI optimisation to its solutions has enabled issuers to assess account, purchase, merchant, and device information faster, making fraud detection easier in real-time.

The company is also leveraging AI through its Centre for Advanced AI and Cyber Technology in Dubai, created in collaboration with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office. The move aims to improve IA features and readiness in the region, creating AI solutions that help detect cyberattacks, data breaches, and fraud for a safer ecosystem for governments, banks, consumers, and merchants alike.