Mastercard and Vesta partner to safeguard merchants' transactions

Through this collaboration, the organisations aim to not only meet merchants’ security needs, but also address a broader effort to enhance the consumer ‘s digital experience and strengthen their trust in ecommerce.











The fraud management solutions resulting from this partnership will unite resources from each organisation. This includes Vesta’s real-time anomaly detection and response, extensive global consortium data, and machine learning decisioning tools with the added strategic capabilities of Mastercard Cyber and Intelligence solutions. Together, they will provide full protection, before, during, and after a transaction for Mastercard merchants and consumers worldwide.





Fighting friendly fraud

Using the combination of the solutions and market expertise, the partnership will provide merchants 100% fraud chargeback protection and will also incorporate numerous transactional insights like payment risk scores and pre-emptive chargeback alerts.

Officials from Vesta said they are happy about this new partnership with Mastercard. Their combined ability to help digital merchants across the network positively impact revenues with zero risk decisioning in real time is very useful. Merchants often lose legitimate customers and revenue simply due to a lack of available information, insufficient analysis, and overly strict fraud prevention, causing ecommerce retailers to decline good customer transactions, because of the fear of fraud.

Mastercard’s partnership with Vesta is the next step in its journey to make the digital economy safer, more seamless, and secure. Adding to its existing capabilities, this collaboration simplifies risk management for merchants while offering a better consumer experience.The enhanced solution will be available to all markets across Latin America & Caribbean starting Q1 2023.

