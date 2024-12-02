LUXHUB, a Luxembourg-based RegTech company, has announced the launch of its Fraud Intelligence Gateway, a platform designed to help payment service providers (PSPs) operating in France comply with the Labaronne Law (2025-1058), dated 6 November 2025, ahead of the law's implementation deadline in May 2026.

The Labaronne Law requires PSPs established or operating in France, with the exception of account information and payment initiation service providers, to report suspected fraud events to the FNC-RF (Fichier National des Comptes signalés pour Risque de Fraude), a national database of accounts reported for fraud risk managed by the Banque de France. PSPs are also required to access shared fraud intelligence held within the database. The FNC-RF is built on MISP, an open-source threat intelligence and sharing platform developed by CIRCL in Luxembourg.

Gateway functionality and compliance facilitation

LUXHUB's Fraud Intelligence Gateway serves as a technical intermediary between PSPs and the Banque de France, eliminating the need for PSPs to establish or maintain a direct integration with the central bank's API. This shields PSPs from operational impact arising from API updates or changes at the Banque de France. The platform provides additional capabilities, including data consolidation, data validation and clean-up, continuous synchronisation, and fraud event monitoring and alerting.

Furthermore, the launch sits within a broader European regulatory push against payment fraud. The EU's Verification of Payee (VoP) requirement came into force in October 2025, and further fraud-related obligations are expected under the forthcoming Payment Services Regulation. France's Labaronne Law represents a proactive national approach to collective fraud intelligence ahead of EU-wide mandates.

Commenting on the news, Claude Meurisse, CEO of LUXHUB, stated that the Fraud Intelligence Gateway enables PSPs to meet current Labaronne Law requirements while preparing them for additional obligations expected under the PSR. Ramzi Dziri, Head of Products at LUXHUB, said France is taking a decisive step by mandating real-time collaboration in fraud prevention.