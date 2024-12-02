KREDA partners with AMLYZE





KREDA is one of the first clients with a wide network of financial institutions, choosing the company’s multi-layer transaction monitoring solution. The agreement solidifies KREDA’s decision to modernise and unify compliance standards across all 14 credit unions within its group, as well as AMLYZE’s intention to provide solutions specially tailored to the needs of its clients.











The partnership’s objective

According to AMLYZE’s officials, the partnership underlines the company’s commitment to helping organisations navigate the current regulatory environment, detect financial crime, and ensure compliance. By integrating AMLYZE’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) monitoring solution into KEDRA’s operations, the companies plan on strengthening the latter’s financial integrity and safeguarding operations against money laundering risks.



KREDA stated that its decision to partner with AMLYZE is based on the relevance of the company’s solutions and its experience with former regulators. In addition to decreasing financial crime levels, the partnership aims to contribute to the sustainable expansion of the KREDA Group and to maintain compliance with all legal requirements. One of KREDA’s priorities is preventing money laundering and terrorist attacks, and the agreement signed with AMLYZE may help in consolidating its efforts and bringing them to a higher level.



KREDA plans to use all of AMLYZE’s modules for transaction monitoring, customer risk assessment, case management, and sanctions screening for its daily compliance needs.





More information about KREDA

Managed by the United Central Credit Union (UCCU), KREDA Group’s assets under management increased by 83% to EUR 449.2 million, while their deposit portfolio grew by 84% to EUR 395.3 million and loan portfolio by 81% to EUR 389.2 million. Moreover, according to the company, their profits reached EUR 1.8 million and the market share of credit unions increased to 36.7% in the first quarter of 2023.





