AMLYZE partners Salt Edge for Open Banking and AML solutions

Based on the information detailed in the press release, the commercial partnership looks to improve AMLYZE and Salt Edge’s client offering by leveraging both companies’ expertise related to anti-money laundering (AML), Open Banking, and PSD2 solutions.
As the financial sector keeps on evolving, regulatory compliance remains a top priority for businesses throughout the world. Having a team of regulatory insiders, AMLYZE looked to be at the forefront of developing AML/CFT solutions to assist organisations with effectively combatting financial crime. Following this partnership, both companies are enabled to make use of each other’s established market presence and have their position within the industry strengthened.
Open Banking helps change the financial sector by enabling secure and controlled access to bank data and helping businesses and individuals alike make informed decisions. Salt Edge provides both Open Banking and PSD2 compliance solutions, together with secure and simplified connectivity to more than 5,000 financial institutions worldwide.
The AMLYZE – Salt Edge collaboration is believed to bring forth significant benefits to their respective clients. Financial institutions, including banks, fintechs, crypto companies, and payment service providers (PSPs) are set to benefit from AMLYZE’s AML software solutions, together with the extensive reach and expertise of Salt Edge related to the Open Banking and PSD2 space.
The announcement further highlights that the partnership enables AMLYZE to provide its clients with increasingly comprehensive AML/CFT solutions, assisting them with strengthening their compliance frameworks and mitigating financial risks in an effective manner, while concomitantly enabling Salt Edge to extend its market reach and to offer added value to its customers within the Open Banking ecosystem.
Commenting on this, Jekaterina Govina, Head of Partnerships & Regulatory Affairs, at AMLYZE advises that the company is looking forward to the Salt Edge collaboration as it brings increased value to its customers. The partnership enabled AMLYZE to leverage Salt Edge’s knowledge of Open Banking solutions and its extensive network to continue strengthening its market presence. The spokesperson further added that the company is now able to improve its AML-CFT software solutions and continue providing value to clients.
Maria Rusu, Business Development Manager of Salt Edge added that the company is looking towards partnering with AMLYZE to offer combined comprehensive, Open Banking and anti-financial crime solutions to the fintech, neobanks, and crypto communities, adding that the collaboration enables more Fis to focus on their business goals while being secure in their regulatory compliance with up-to-date AML and Open Banking regulations.
