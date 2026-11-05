Klarna has made its in-app Call Status Detection tool available globally, allowing customers to check whether someone calling them is genuinely from Klarna. The feature launched in the Nordics in September 2026 and is now live in all 26 markets where Klarna operates. Klarna reports more than 120 million active users globally. The feature is enabled by default for iOS users, while Android users need to turn it on in their Klarna app settings.

Green or amber call verification

If a customer receives a call from someone claiming to represent Klarna, they can open the Klarna app and check a banner at the top of the screen. A green banner means the call is verified and the customer can continue, while an amber banner means Klarna cannot verify the call and the customer should hang up. According to Klarna, thousands of consumers used the tool to verify calls following its launch in the Nordics.

The feature builds on Klarna's existing anti-fraud tools, including the Klarna Inbox, which allows customers to verify written communication such as emails, text messages, and letters. Together, the tools are designed to make it harder for scammers to impersonate Klarna across different communication channels. Klarna says the tools form part of its wider efforts to protect customers from fraud.

Impersonation scams by phone

Impersonation of banks and payment providers over the phone is a growing threat to consumers, and caller ID can be easily spoofed. According to the Nasdaq Verafin 2026 Global Financial Crime Report, fraudsters stole an estimated USD 579 billion worldwide through scams and bank fraud in 2025.

Woody Malouf, Head of Financial Crime at Klarna, said scammers are a global problem, so the company's protections need to be global too. He added that every Klarna customer can now carry out the same simple check, without needing to find a phone number, by opening the app and looking at the colour of the banner to see whether it is safe to keep talking.