Kasada teams up with Signifyd to seamlessly eliminate ecommerce fraud

This partnership demonstrates the companies’ commitment to helping ecommerce providers deliver on their core business priorities to reduce fraud while improving the user experience. Together, Kasada and Signifyd provide a safe barrier against fraud. Kasada’s anti-bot platform stops automated online fraud before it happens, while Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Programme protects against additional fraud forms and consumer abuse.











Officials from Kasada said that many retailers and ecommerce organisations often face the challenge of balancing fraud prevention with a seamless customer experience. But they shouldn’t have to choose between the two. Their partnership with Signifyd provides companies with a holistic solution to combat fraud without introducing any friction into the buyer’s journey, resulting in lower costs and higher profit margins.





Preventing site usage by bots

By eliminating automated traffic, customers will experience increased conversion rates, enhanced site performance, and gain valuable analytical insights from genuine traffic. This will enable online retailers to accurately project customer purchases, anticipate profits, run more effective marketing campaigns, forecast infrastructure spend, and better plan for future demand.

As Kasada says, automation, bots, and AI are at the core of the online fraud problem, as they are used to take over accounts, generate fake ones, hoard products, test stolen cards, and scrape websites and APIs. Failure to eliminate automated fraud leads to skewed analytics and significant downstream costs, making it impossible for retailers to accurately plan and effectively understand what’s working. For these reasons, automated attacks have a detrimental and material impact on overall profit margins.

Also commenting on this development, representatives from Signifyd explained that as fraud rings continue to innovate, Signifyd and Kasada together are staying a step ahead of automated attacks on digital sites and defending against fraudulent orders fuelled by bot-driven account takeovers and identity theft. To truly protect against fraud, one needs to recognise it before it happens and prevent it without damaging the customer experience.

