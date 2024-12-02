JCB and Checkout.com team to bring JCB's J/Secure 2.0 to the UK

According to the press release, Checkout.com is the first licensee partner in the UK to go live with J/Secure 2.0, JCB’s authentication programme for card-not-present transactions. J/Secure 2.0 adds an identification step in the online purchasing journey, which enables cardmembers to directly authenticate their card with the issuer.

JCB and Checkout.com have extended their collaboration in the UK to include EMV 3DS, in the form of JCB’s J/Secure 2.0 for ecommerce transactions going forward. EMV 3DS is a security protocol designed to provide an additional safety layer for online credit and debit card transactions to prevent fraud. This platform will provide a safe gateway for JCB’s 140 million global cardmembers to process their online payments. In addition, it will enable retailers to reduce cart abandonment and serve as an opportunity for incremental sales from new target markets and customers.

