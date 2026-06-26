Jack Henry and Google Cloud have expanded their collaboration to deliver AI-driven cybersecurity capabilities for banks and credit unions across the US.

US-based Jack Henry has announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to develop a proprietary AI security platform for community financial institutions, building on a strategic relationship established in 2022. The platform will use Google Cloud's agentic defense products, Mandiant Consulting's cybersecurity expertise, and the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to strengthen cyber resilience across Jack Henry's approximately 7,400 community bank and credit union clients.

The platform is designed to address the compliance, regulatory, and security requirements of community financial institutions and will operate across Google Cloud, other cloud providers, and on-premises infrastructure.

Security architecture and threat response

The collaboration targets the growing challenge of adversarial AI in cybersecurity, where threat actors are increasingly using AI to accelerate and scale attacks against financial institutions. Jack Henry's optimised security platform will automate the analysis of large volumes of telemetry data to identify potential threats earlier and enable faster, coordinated responses before vulnerabilities are exploited.

The architecture is built as a security-first platform spanning Jack Henry's entire operational environment, rather than a point solution for a specific threat category. Community financial institutions, which typically lack the dedicated security resources of larger banks, face the same threat landscape as major financial institutions while operating with significantly smaller security teams.

Operational AI capabilities

Alongside the security developments, Jack Henry is deploying the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform for operational use cases across its own teams and client-facing services. Applications include AI-assisted customer service support, advanced analytics for data-driven decision-making, and automation of routine administrative tasks. Early adopters have reported time savings of up to 70% on automated administrative processes, according to the announcement.

According to Jack Henry's Strategy Benchmark survey of bank and credit union CEOs, AI is the top investment priority for financial institutions, with institutions focused on efficiency, risk-based decision-making, and client experience improvements.

No details on the timeline for full deployment of the security platform or the pricing model for client access have been disclosed.