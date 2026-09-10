IT Smart Systems (ITSS) has partnered with Feedzai to integrate AI-driven fraud prevention into digital banking and payment services.

The agreement combines Feedzai's fraud prevention technology with ITSS's experience in digital banking integration, aiming to help financial institutions manage fraud risk across payment flows while maintaining digital service delivery.

Under the partnership, ITSS adds Feedzai's RiskOps platform to its existing portfolio. The platform applies machine learning to fraud detection and AML processes. According to the companies, the move responds to growing pressure on banks and financial institutions to manage financial crime risk without adding friction to customer-facing digital services.

Coverage across the payments journey

Feedzai states that its risk intelligence covers around USD 9 trillion in protected payments annually on a global basis. ITSS brings 24 years of experience in digital banking and payment ecosystems in Romania and the wider Central and Eastern European (CEE) region. Combined, the companies said the collaboration is intended to extend fraud prevention capabilities across the full payments journey and multiple channels, instead of applying them as a separate security layer.

This approach is designed to embed real-time risk decisioning into existing customer journeys, including digital onboarding, payment processing, and transaction monitoring. ITSS's existing integration work spans onboarding, omnichannel payments, SEPA transactions, KYC, and AML processes. In addition, the partnership is positioned to support the increasing use of instant payment schemes and prepare for the planned introduction of the digital euro, both of which require fraud monitoring capable of operating in real time.

Context and implications

For the CEE market specifically, the collaboration increases the availability of RiskOps-based fraud prevention tools, an area the companies described as still developing regionally.

Alex Cociu, Executive Partner at IT Smart Systems, describes the partnership as part of a wider strategy to combine digital banking, payments, integration, and fraud prevention capabilities into a single offering for financial institution clients. Moreover, Maximilian von Criegern, General Manager at Feedzai, notes that the increasing use of artificial intelligence by fraudulent actors is making scams more convincing and easier to scale, stating the partnership plans to address this shift before losses occur.

The announcement did not disclose the financial terms of the partnership or a specific implementation timeline for client institutions.