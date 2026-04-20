Irdeto has signed a memorandum of understanding with Binance to disrupt cryptocurrency-funded piracy and cybercrime across video entertainment and gaming.

The partnership enables early identification and intervention against individuals using the Binance platform to facilitate copyright and trademark infringements, as well as other criminal offences.

Under the agreement, Irdeto will share intelligence reports with Binance, allowing the exchange to identify and remove bad actors from its platform. This is intended to cut off payment channels used to fund illegal services and prevent the escalation of cybercriminal activity.

Cryptocurrency misuse on the rise in piracy ecosystems

Although illicit on-chain transaction volume continues to decline globally, recorded at 0.14% across the broader crypto market in a 2025 crypto crime report, Irdeto's own data points to a contrasting trend within its areas of focus. At the same time, the share of illicit service providers in the video entertainment and gaming ecosystems using cryptocurrency rose from 13% in 2022 to 20% by the end of 2025, suggesting that while overall crypto crime is contracting, specific sectors remain increasingly exposed.

The scope of the collaboration extends beyond payment disruption. Irdeto's cyber services team also supports clients in reporting illicit activity to law enforcement, assisting in identifying the individuals behind cryptocurrency addresses. The arrangement is designed to support prosecution efforts and the potential seizure and recovery of illicit crypto assets.

Strategic fit within a broader enforcement push

According to the official press release, the agreement with Binance forms part of a wider effort by Irdeto to build working relationships with digital transaction providers and law enforcement agencies globally. The company's Cyber Services portfolio has been expanding to address growing cryptocurrency elements in investigations, including payments for pirate services and the laundering of criminal proceeds through digital assets.

For Binance, the partnership aligns with its stated compliance priorities. The exchange has acknowledged that early identification of threat actors, before they develop into more sophisticated operators, allows for more effective platform-level intervention.

Irdeto's payment disruption capability, as reinforced by this agreement, is positioned to address the financial infrastructure supporting piracy and related cybercrime, rather than focusing solely on content takedowns or technical countermeasures. The addition of a direct reporting channel to a major centralised exchange adds a new operational layer to that approach, with implications for how rights holders and cybersecurity firms pursue enforcement in crypto-adjacent environments.