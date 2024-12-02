Incognia, a US-based cross-device risk intelligence provider, has announced a partnership with Webull Brazil to integrate device and location intelligence into the digital investment platform's onboarding and fraud prevention workflows.

The deployment has raised Webull Brazil's automatic account approval rate from 75.7% to 92.5% and reduced manual verification cases from 19.2% to 2.5%.

The integration addressed a challenge common to fast-growing fintech platforms: promotional campaigns designed to accelerate user acquisition began attracting fraudulent activity, including bonus abuse, account sharing, and manipulation of onboarding processes. Traditional verification methods introduced friction and manual review bottlenecks that slowed legitimate account approvals while failing to contain coordinated fraud.

Detection capabilities and fraud outcomes

Incognia's SDK analyses device integrity signals, detects tampering tools including emulators and app cloning software, and validates location behaviour in real time, providing risk intelligence without adding friction for genuine users. The integration also identified remote access threats, flagging more than 7,650 devices running tools such as AnyDesk and TeamViewer, used in so-called phantom hand account takeover attacks, where fraudsters remotely control a legitimate user's device to execute unauthorised transactions.

Using Incognia's location intelligence, Webull Brazil identified geographic clusters of high-risk activity, enabling the company to discontinue promotional campaigns attracting abusive behaviour and refocus growth efforts on higher-quality users. The reduction in manual review load has also cut compliance workload, contributing to a more scalable onboarding process as the platform expands in Latin America.

The Webull Brazil team said Incognia's device intelligence transformed the company's growth into profitability by protecting against complex abuse without compromising onboarding speed. André Ferraz, CEO and Co-Founder of Incognia, said combining device intelligence, location validation, and behavioural risk signals enables platforms to scale rapidly while preventing organised fraud from undermining growth.