IDnow partners with IATA to boost digital identity

IDnow has announced its participation in the Accelerate@IATA 2022 program, providing expertise in the identity proofing and digital identity fields.

IATA (International Air Transport Association) and IDnow will be focusing on simplifying the passengers’ journey through means of digital identity, while also reducing fraud risks for airlines.

IATA is the trade association for the world’s airlines, supporting aviation with global standards for airline security, safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Through the Accelerate@IATA program, IDnow is contributing to the IATA One ID working group, whose focus is simplifying the passenger journey by digitalising admissibility and having a contactless process through secure biometric enabled identification. One ID will allow passengers to complete their document checks remotely, so that upon arrival at the airport touchpoint they will go through via biometric recognition and be ready for departure.

IDnow is collaborating with other technology providers of the IATA Think Tank and airlines on a white paper that focuses on the application of digital identity in the air travel industry. Additionally, a proof of concept is currently in development and is set to show the way in which people with reduced mobility can be supported through means of digital identity, and how airlines and airports alike should prioritise the staff that is required for said support.











IDnow developments in recent years

IDnow is a Platform-as-a-Service provider for identity verification, providing businesses with a wide range of methods to meet identity verification and document signing needs, as well as improving efficiency. Since last year, IDnow has been focusing on expanding its product range, with several upgrades and launches.

In July 2021, IDnow introduced anti-money laundering (AML) screening and monitoring to its platform, a feature that enables a combined screening of users against PEP lists (politically exposed person), global watchlists and adverse media at regular and self-selected time intervals, allowing the monitorisation of thousands of AML lists simultaneously and in real-time. In August 2021, they announced the expansion of their automated solution, Autoldent, an AML act compliant identity verification for highly regulated use cases, such as opening a bank account, signing a loan agreement, or onboarding a player for online gaming.

In November 2021, IDnow announced their partnership with UK-based Sphonic, enabling it to offer a suite of RegTech, including KYC, KYB and Fraud and Risk Management that meets global compliance standards. IDnow’s identity verification technology gives Sphonic customers the option of imposing additional verification methods to ensure that people are who they claim to be.

As of March 2022, IDnow entered a one-year collaboration with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) where IDnow experts will deliver various training programmes to local law enforcement and immigration departments to boost the organisation’s focus and awareness of cybercrime.