|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

IDnow partners with Interpol

Monday 21 March 2022 11:49 CET | News

Europe-based provider of identity proofing IDnow has announced a strategic partnership with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

The one-year collaboration includes IDnow experts delivering various training programmes to local law enforcement and immigration departments, starting in Abu Dhabi, in March 2022. With fraud becoming increasingly popular across the globe and studies showing that almost half of the companies suffered at least one form of fraud in the past two years, the partnership between IDnow and Interpol aims to boost the organisation’s focus on cybercrime.

IDnow is based in Germany and has offices in various countries, including UAE, France, and the UK, and provides businesses with a set of tested methods to meet identity verification and document signing needs, as well as improving efficiency. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cybercrime, cybersecurity, fraud detection, fraud management, partnership, identity verification, digital identity
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like