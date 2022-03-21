IDnow partners with Interpol

The one-year collaboration includes IDnow experts delivering various training programmes to local law enforcement and immigration departments, starting in Abu Dhabi, in March 2022. With fraud becoming increasingly popular across the globe and studies showing that almost half of the companies suffered at least one form of fraud in the past two years, the partnership between IDnow and Interpol aims to boost the organisation’s focus on cybercrime.
IDnow is based in Germany and has offices in various countries, including UAE, France, and the UK, and provides businesses with a set of tested methods to meet identity verification and document signing needs, as well as improving efficiency.
