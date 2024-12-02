IDnow, a Germany-based identity verification platform provider, and Trustfull, a fraud prevention technology company, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering continuous fraud prevention capabilities that extend beyond point-in-time KYC checks at onboarding.

The collaboration combines IDnow's identity verification capabilities with Trustfull's real-time digital and behavioural intelligence, including verification of email, phone, device, IP, and browser data. Together, the integration enables organisations to detect fraud signals such as synthetic identities at onboarding, disposable credentials, device spoofing, proxy usage, behavioural anomalies, and account takeover attacks across the full customer lifecycle.

Continuous risk assessment and regulatory alignment

The joint offering is built around IDnow's Trust Platform, which provides unified access to identity verification methods and fraud signals. By correlating identity, behavioural, device, and digital data in real-time, the platform supports risk-based decisioning at each stage of a customer interaction, rather than relying solely on initial onboarding verification.

The shift from static, one-time KYC to continuous risk assessment is increasingly relevant as fraud tactics evolve in speed and sophistication. Fraud can now occur at any point in the customer journey, from account creation through to ongoing transactions and account management, requiring monitoring capabilities that persist beyond the initial verification event.

Furthermore, the platform is designed to support compliance with evolving EU regulatory frameworks, including eIDAS 2.0, the Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), and PSD3, providing a structured foundation for continuous compliance alongside fraud prevention.

Commenting on the news, Simon Peralta, VP of Global Partners and International Sales at IDnow, said the partnership gives customers a single source of truth for risk decisions without the complexity of managing multiple vendor relationships. Adding to this, Alex Tonello, SVP of Global Partnerships at Trustfull, said the collaboration reflects a growing industry need for multi-layered fraud prevention that combines identity verification with broader digital intelligence.