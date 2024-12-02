iDenfy partners with 42 Heilbronn





Following this partnership, iDenfy’s AI-based verification software will be leveraged in order to prevent the misuse of fraudulent documents and files, as well as to ensure a quick, efficient, and secure onboarding process. Furthermore, the company will maintain a safe e-learning space by making the onboarding experience more secure and seamless via an automated ID verification tool.

42 Heilbronn, as a coding school, will leverage iDenfy’s solutions to combat fraudulent activities and to ensure that the environment in which students learn is trustworthy. iDenfy offers its capabilities to improve the overall customer experience, as well as for comprehensive document coverage, 24-hour, 7 days-a-week human supervision, and built-in liveness detection technology.









The coding school will also utilise iDenfy’s four-step document verification service for the onboarding process of new students, in order to prevent online threats and fraudulent documents from gaining access to its information and products. iDenfy will ensure that 42 Heilbronn remains compliant with the local requirements and that it streamlines the onboarding process with the reduction of manual checks.

iDenfy currently has the capacity to verify documents from more than 190 countries around the globe. In addition, its mobile SDKs are designed to be customisable and to be easy to use, which further enables 42 Heilbronn to develop experiences that are personalised to its students’ local languages.

42 Heilbronn expects to see improvements in the near future, especially in its student application procedure and its overall digital process and solution accessibility.





iDenfy’s recent partnerships and collaboration

Lithuania-based fraud management service provider iDenfy had multiple collaborations in the last couple of months, across different geographic areas around the globe.

In July 2023, the firm partnered with CoinSniper to enhance the latter’s KYC onboarding experience for customers. Throughout this strategic deal, CoinSniper aimed to put together an efficient identity verification process for its cryptocurrency asset platform. At the same time, it also focused on maintaining compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, as well as fostering transparency in the digital asset industry.

Earlier in the same month, the company announced its collaboration with cryptocurrency and digital payment service provider Mountain Wolf. The latter was set to use iDenfy’s ID verification, business verification, as well as its anti-money laundering screening products for automating its client onboarding and for ensuring regulatory compliance.

iDenfy partnered with Germany-based development company AlaiseData in June 2023, aiming to establish KYC compliance. iDenfy was set to use its identity verification and fraud prevention products in order to ensure that AlaiseData’s clients are KYC-compliant.





