CoinSniper integrates iDenfy's verification software

CoinSniper is a digital asset platform that specialises in discovering the latest cryptocurrency projects, tokens, and coins. Through this partnership, the company aims to put together a seamless identity verification process for its cryptocurrency asset platform while guaranteeing compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations and fostering transparency in the digital asset landscape.
The company’s user-first onboarding process requires users to provide some personal information and undergo a quick identity verification procedure powered by iDenfy’s technologies. iDenfy’s fraud prevention measures allow the cryptocurrency platform to reduce the risk of fraudulent activities by closely monitoring transactions and identifying suspicious behaviour.
The integration process did not encounter any technical difficulties. CoinSniper users can complete the new verification process on both mobile and desktop devices.
iDenfy's algorithm extracts and verifies data from more than 3000 identity documents across more than 200 countries. To ensure accuracy, the software is complemented by a team of in-house KYC experts who review each verification in real-time.
This collaborative approach between human experts and advanced algorithms guarantees the complete accuracy of the verification process. Through this partnership, CoinSniper is now able to accept a broader range of documents from multiple countries. The company can also remain compliant in all countries it operates in, and it gains the ability to onboard a larger number of users within a shorter time frame. Specifically, the entire identity verification process takes less than 3 minutes according to the official press release.
Partnering with iDenfy will also make it easier for CoinSniper’s internal team to maintain a balance between a great user experience and security.
The official press release mentions a recent De.Fi report, which revealed that crypto hackers and scammers managed to steal USD 452 million in the first quarter of 2023 alone. iDenfy believes that prioritising and implementing thorough Know Your Customer procedures can help businesses minimise risks while protecting their customers in the crypto space.
De.Fi’s report also called for heightened risk management and vigilance when investing in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector in the context of these recent fraud-related financial losses. The publication made it clear that investors should educate themselves on potential dangers and implement appropriate measures to protect their investments.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions