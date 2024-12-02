IDEMIA to be a DTC Pilot technology partner

The European DTC Pilot is between Canada and the Netherlands and is deployed by a Dutch Consortium that consists of the Ministry of Justice & Security, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Defense/Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and marks the world’s first transatlantic DTC Pilot.

As per the information detailed in the press release, IDEMIA is set to be the technology provider for the European Union (EU) DTC-1 Pilot, a programme launched by the European Commission (EC) to test the DTC on KLM flights between the two regions for a period of three months.





Digital Travel Credential (DTC) and IDEMIA’s role

DTC is a virtual credential derived from a state-issued passport and stored on the holder’s smartphone, being an exact representation of the electronic machine-readable travel document, which includes both the biographical data and facial image of the holder.

When talking about security, passport checks at separate checkpoints within the journey are believed to be crucial, and by applying digital technologies to better this essential process, IDEMIA is looking to help make it increasingly convenient for travellers, while simultaneously protecting their privacy and security.











Participating travellers are enabled to create their DTC on a dedicated mobile app that can read the chip of a physical travel document. Travellers can then take a selfie, which is set to be compared to the photo stored within the chip of their travel document. Once created, they will be enabled to share in advance with the airline the data and entry questionnaire relevant to their journey for biometric boarding, and with border control authorities for biometric border crossing purposes. Upon arrival, only a biometric match and a tap of the passport are required.

The DTC pilot aims to facilitate the traveller’s journey and make it increasingly smooth, fast, and comfortable, while simultaneously safeguarding their security and privacy. Belgian, Canadian, and Dutch passengers that travel from Montreal to Amsterdam with KLM and that are willing to take part in the pilot will still have to bring a physical passport.

Based on the information detailed in the announcement, the pilot is co-founded by the European Commission to be tested and approved in real-life boarding and border conditions for a duration of three months, following which it will most likely be deployed at a broader European level.

Commenting on this, Jacques Van Zijp, Managing Director Netherlands PSI for IDEMIA advised that the company has been activating within the identity and travel industry looking to innovate and maintain a safe and smooth travel experience in the face of complex security challenges. As per their statement, the company is proud to be a technology provider to the Consortium and believes that the DTC-1 pilot is taking travel further by simplifying the travel process and safeguarding privacy, security, and global interoperability alike.





