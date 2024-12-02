IDEMIA launches contactless biometric devices

Having over 50 years of expertise in creating disruptive technologies and developing algorithms that are both accurate and fair matching, IDEMIA is committed to having its solutions improved, and the newly announced solutions, OneLook Gen2 and MorphoWave TP, leverage this know-how and are designed to provide biometric verification in an increasingly fast, secure, and barrier-free manner.





IDEMIA’s offering for identity verification

OneLook is a multi-biometric identity verification solution that provides accurate, from-a-distance face and iris capture together with biometric matching in a single device. Having a commitment towards continuous improvement, IDEMIA developed a second generation of the OneLook device, which is set to enable organisations with increasingly faster walk-through capture with ‘outstanding’ image quality, thus providing improved matching accuracy. OneLook Gen2 features a ‘sleek’ and integrated design and serves an extensive range of applications of the likes of border control and smart boarding for a more safe and hassle-free passenger experience.

What is more, the MorphoWave technology is a fingerprint solution aimed at frictionless processing at land, air, and sea borders. As per the information detailed in the press release, MorphoWave TP provides contactless, on-the-move ten-fingerprint capture, four fingers simultaneously and a thumb, in any direction, producing high-quality fingerprint images in as little as a second, with a simple wave of the hand. Furthermore, being compatible with existing contact databases and traditional contact scanners, the biometric solution is suitable for a broad range of use cases such as border control.











The announcement details that the new IDEMIA products are designed with the goal of furthering the contactless biometric standard and highlighting what biometric technologies can bring forth to everyday lives. Travellers nowadays are more willing to share their biometrics for a bettered experience, with an IATA Global passenger survey showcasing that 75% of passengers would be eager to do so.

Additionally, as data privacy remains at the core of IDEMIA’s solutions, its products are developed according to Privacy by Design and by Default principles, and the company is committed to protecting and securing citizens’ privacy with a high level of data protection for identity identification and authentication technologies.

The solutions are also believed to be field-proven, as previous versions had already been deployed successfully in border control and passenger facilitation projects throughout the globe. Commenting on the launch, Matt Cole, CEO/Group Executive Vice President, Public Security and Identity at IDEMIA stated that the new products provide accurate, on-the-move, and contactless identity capture and verification, incorporating the company’s advanced biometric algorithms and showcasing its commitment towards innovation and continuous improvement.

Activating within the identity technologies field, IDEMIA provides technologies underpinned by its biometrics, cryptography, data analytics, systems and smart devices expertise. Its public and private customers are offered solutions related to payment, connectivity, access control, travel, identity, and public security. The company serves more than 600 governmental organisations and over 2,300 enterprises throughout 180 countries, having the goal of making the world safer.





