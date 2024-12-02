HSBC among victims as cybercriminals hit Evertec’s Sinqia in Brazil

A cyberattack on Evertec’s Sinqia has hit HSBC as well as other financial institutions in Brazil.

Hackers reportedly broke into Sinqia, a financial technology provider owned by Evertec, in an attempt to steal approximately USD 77.4 million. The hack targeted several Brazilian financial institutions, including the local operations of HSBC Holdings Plc.

According to previous reports, the hackers breached Sinqia’s systems, which were used by Brazilian financial institutions, and tried to make a number of transfers via Pix. Sinqia confirmed the attack; however, the financial technology provider stated that, besides Pix, there was no evidence of suspicious activity in any of its other systems.

Following the incident, Sinqia is taking steps to rebuild its affected systems and, reportedly, will introduce enhanced controls. According to an official statement released on Saturday, the financial technology provider will also bring Pix back online, following a review from the central bank.

As per a previous report of the incident, as part of the attack, hackers tried to divert approximately USD 69.3 million (380 million reais) from HSBC. However, the Brazilian central bank was able to block around USD 64.34 million (350 million reais). There are no additional details regarding the rest.

In an official statement, HSBC confirmed that the attack took place and stated that no customer accounts or funds were impacted. They also added that measures were taken to block the transactions.

Brazilian financial institutions have suffered similar breaches in the past. In July 2025, hackers also attacked C&M Software.