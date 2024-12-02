Highnote and Feedzai team up for secure payments

This collaboration enables Highnote to improve transaction security and merchant monitoring while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

The acquiring business allows enterprises to process transactions with integrated fraud detection and monitoring tools. By using Feedzai’s real-time AI platform, Highnote gains access to continuous risk assessment, reducing fraudulent activities and streamlining compliance measures.

Additionally, this partnership allows Highnote to consolidate pre- and post-authorisation processes within a single system, simplifying operations and vendor management.

Improving fraud prevention and compliance

Feedzai’s technology provides real-time fraud detection, continuously analysing transaction patterns to identify potential threats. The merchant monitoring capabilities ensure businesses remain compliant with industry regulations while maintaining oversight of risk factors. Through this partnership, Highnote benefits from a unified risk management approach that reduces reliance on multiple service providers.

According to representatives from Highnote, the adoption of Feedzai’s platform supports the company’s ability to bring its acquiring service to market efficiently while maintaining high security and regulatory standards. The technology facilitates quick implementation, with deployment times ranging from 40 to 60 days.

Feedzai officials highlighted the benefits of unifying transaction authorisation processes, stating that the integration provides a more comprehensive data flow to enhance AI-driven fraud detection. They noted that the approach not only improves risk management but also contributes to industry efforts to secure digital financial transactions.

In February 2024, Feedzai worked with Mastercard to help protect more consumers and businesses from scams. Following this announcement, by leveraging the global availability of Feedzai’s optimised fraud platform, the companies expedited the deployment of Mastercard’s Consumer Fraud Risk (CFR) solution to clients across many key markets globally.

