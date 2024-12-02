



As part of the collaboration, Hertz, which is a car rental company operating both on and offline, leverages Sift to protect payment details from being illicitly used and to prevent trusted customer loyalty accounts from being compromised by bad actors to steal cars. In addition, the company focuses on the prevention of payment abuse and account takeover (ATO) while providing an augmented experience for customers.











The announcement comes shortly after Sift updated its account takeover fraud solution, with the company improving fraud risk protection throughout the entire consumer journey. Among the added capabilities, the company mentions identity-centric accuracy, optimised integrations, and advanced controls, among others. Also, Sift launched new behaviour tracking features and a VIP Fast Pass for industries with high transaction volumes.





Making car renting more secure and optimised

Since the start of their partnership, which was initially announced in 2023, Hertz and Sift received increased visibility into fraud patterns and ATOs, which in turn allowed them to minimise theft and fraud while advancing their commitment to customer security and satisfaction. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Hertz underline that joining forces with Sift improved how their company manages fraudulent activities and protects its customers and assets.

Moreover, through Sift’s AI-powered fraud decisioning platform, Hertz is set to continue to scale its operations, having the assurance that tools are implemented to help safeguard its physical property and its customers and their accounts.

Besides working with Sift, Hertz also teamed up with Stripe in March 2024 to support payments for its car rental brands. The partnership enabled Hertz to merge the majority of its in-person and online payment volume onto Stripe, with the move being part of the company’s digital rental strategy. Also, the alliance assists Hertz in offering its customers additional digital payment methods that could equip them with more efficient and optimised rental experiences.