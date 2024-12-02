Glia partners with Lumin Digital





As a cloud-native digital banking platform, Lumin provides financial institutions with improved and modernised user experiences, its focus being on service, safety, and security through advanced automation. Moreover, the company enhances engagement by offering personalised recommendations in spending insights, financial advice, fraud alerts, and savings goals. Lumin allows banks and credit unions to provide real-time updates and value-added features supported by a team of industry experts.











The partnership’s objective

By pre-integrating Glia’s Interaction Platform within Lumin’s digital banking offering allows a simplified digital-first customer experience across all channels, including SMS, chat, voice, and video, without disrupting the digital connection. Online collaboration tools, such as CoBrowsing, enable financial institutions to guide customers, improve satisfaction, and build loyalty for banks and credit unions.



According to Lumin’s officials, Glia’s service and support tools align with the company’s vision that technology should be built for the human connection, not to replace it. The partnership enables credit unions to leverage digital-first technology to increase meaningful human conversations and reach immediate resolution. Moreover, Lumin and Glia aim to allow financial institutions to deliver a unified approach to member service across several channels, expanding efficiency, revenue, and loyalty.



The integration within Lumin’s online banking platform aims to overcome silos and fragmented solutions, by providing an enhanced experience to members, agents, and managers. Members receive real-time guidance and accelerated interactions, with the two companies currently having 15 mutual credit union clients.





Glia’s past developments