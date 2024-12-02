Glia partners with Lumin Digital

As a cloud-native digital banking platform, Lumin provides financial institutions with improved and modernised user experiences, its focus being on service, safety, and security through advanced automation. Moreover, the company enhances engagement by offering personalised recommendations in spending insights, financial advice, fraud alerts, and savings goals. Lumin allows banks and credit unions to provide real-time updates and value-added features supported by a team of industry experts.
The partnership’s objective
By pre-integrating Glia’s Interaction Platform within Lumin’s digital banking offering allows a simplified digital-first customer experience across all channels, including SMS, chat, voice, and video, without disrupting the digital connection. Online collaboration tools, such as CoBrowsing, enable financial institutions to guide customers, improve satisfaction, and build loyalty for banks and credit unions.
According to Lumin’s officials, Glia’s service and support tools align with the company’s vision that technology should be built for the human connection, not to replace it. The partnership enables credit unions to leverage digital-first technology to increase meaningful human conversations and reach immediate resolution. Moreover, Lumin and Glia aim to allow financial institutions to deliver a unified approach to member service across several channels, expanding efficiency, revenue, and loyalty.
The integration within Lumin’s online banking platform aims to overcome silos and fragmented solutions, by providing an enhanced experience to members, agents, and managers. Members receive real-time guidance and accelerated interactions, with the two companies currently having 15 mutual credit union clients.
Glia’s past developments
Through the Glia Interaction Platform, businesses can access a unified experience of Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call centre, and automation with a ChannelLess Architecture. Glia aims to offer businesses the ability to shift volume between channels. Currently, the company has partnerships with over 450 banks, credit unions, insurance companies, and other financial institutions worldwide, being valued at over USD 1 billion, according to its data.
Back in June 2023, Glia entered a collaboration
with Illuma to facilitate voice authentication for customer service. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to merge Illuma’s Shield software with Glia’s Interaction Platform to provide a frictionless customer experience. Additionally, the use of real-time voice authentication reportedly allows financial institutions to deliver a secure authentication process that also fosters enhanced satisfaction for clients.
Furthermore, at the beginning of May 2023, Glia announced
a voice banking solution for its platform that supports dial-in phone interactions. The feature represents an extension to the company’s AI-based Glia Virtual Assistants (GVAs) and it aims to provide a single virtual assistant across the call centre and digital channels to automate voice and chat interactions.