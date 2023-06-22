Glia and Illuma partner to implement voice authentication

The partnership aims to bring together Illuma’s Shield software which substitutes knowledge-based authentication methods with real-time voice authentication to improve customer satisfaction and Glia’s Interaction Platform which leverages its channel-less architecture to unify Digital Customer Service (DCS), automation, and call centre capabilities. As a result, the new offering aims to provide a frictionless customer experience.
What is more, by making use of real-time voice authentication, it is reported that financial institutions will be able to deliver a secure authentication process that also fosters enhanced satisfaction for clients. Ultimately, this is expected to drive operational efficiencies.
As noted in the official press release, the complex nature of telephone banking authentication can cause users to experience a high level of friction. Taking these factors into consideration, the new partnership comes to address this pain point.
The new offering made available by the partnership between Glia and Illuma aligns with emerging concerns within the industry. According to experts, the accelerated digitalisation of the financial services sector has resulted in a rise in cases of identity fraud. One recent study found that one in four banks experienced more than 100 instances of identity fraud incidents in the previous year.
Glia’s Interaction Platform solution strives to redefine the way businesses engage with customers. The company has partnered with over 400 banks, insurance companies, credit unions and other financial institutions to enhance customer experience and business results.
Earlier in 2023, Glia announced the launch of a voice banking solution for its platform. The new addition expanded on the capabilities of its AI-driven Glia Virtual Assistants by incorporating support for dial-in phone interactions. The main purpose of the new offering was to provide a cohesive virtual assistant solution that was able to automate voice and chat interactions and, consequently, be able to service both call centre and digital channels.
A fintech and R&D company, Illuma’s main offering is its Shield software which addresses the need for frictionless voice authentication and fraud prevention for credit union contact centres.
