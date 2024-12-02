GitHub partners WeChat to improve user privacy

The partnership will involve scanning for WeChat tokens and improving the security of mutual users on all public and private repositories with GitHub Advanced Security. By leveraging Tencent WeChat tokens, users will be able to verify Official WeChat Accounts and Mini Program developers. They can also use them to verify the identities of merchants and obtain sensitive information on business applications.

WeChat encourages users to delete leaked API tokens on GitHub and to create a new token on the WeChat Pay Merchant Platform or WeChat Official Accounts Platform. Furthermore, GitHub will forward access tokens found in its public repositories to WeChat, which will then notify affected users.

According to pandaily.com, Tencent‘s financial report for the third quarter of 2022 shows a combined monthly active user base on WeChat of 1.309 billion, which represents a 3.7% year-on-year increase. The WeChat app offers features such as official accounts, payment, shopping, games, mini-programmes, as well as video channels.

According to the same source, GitHub had over 83 million developers and more than 200 million repositories, including at least 28 million public repositories, as of June 2022. GitHub works with service providers to help secure their secret token formats with the help of secret scanning, which searches for accidental commits of their secret format.

Other WeChat developments

In October 2022, WeChat has launched a mini-programme that enables palm print payments. This payment method, alongside passwords, fingerprints, and facial recognition, allows users to settle payments in an alternative way, with customers being able to pay for orders with a hand swipe.

WeChat’s mini-programme has already been tested in Shenzhen, with access to an accompanying palm print payment device to enable the payment. It's worth noting that the feature is still under improvement and widescale operations are yet to be launched at the time of writing.

In November 2022, Singapore-based cross-border payments network Thunes has partnered with Tencent Financial Technology, Tencent’s fintech arm.

Through the partnership, Thunes has become the first payment infrastructure partner connecting with Tencent. This collaboration allowed members of Thunes’ global network to send international payments to Weixin users, thus offering them fast and easy access to the Chinese market.