Tencent's WeChat launches palm print enabled payment mini programme

This payment method, alongside passwords, fingerprints, and facial recognition, allows users to settle payments in an alternative way, with customers now being able to pay for orders with a hand swipe. WeChat’s mini programme has already been tested in Shenzhen, with access to an accompanying palm print payment device to enable the payment. The function is still under improvement and widescale operations are yet to be realised.
Having the slogan ‘your palm represents you’, the mini programme was developed by a subsidiary of Tencent, Tenpay Payment Technology. Users can view corresponding information in their mini programme after enabling the payment function on the palm print scanning device.
Provided by WeChat Pay, the palm print scanning device is equipped with a display screen and a palm recognition area. To complete a payment, users must first activate the function and then scan their palm print in the identification area.
The WeChat payment ecosystem is intended to be diversified with the introduction of palm print; it can be used in a multitude of offline consumer markets, such as restaurants, supermarkets, and community group buying channels, amongst others.
Facing a third-party payment market in continuous expansion, palm print payments are believed to be a new opportunity to enhance WeChat’s profits, as it requires coordination with WeChat Pay provided hardware equipment.
Palm print payments have started to gain traction in recent years, believed to be a more convenient technology than traditional password and fingerprint payment methods. WeChat started conducting pre-research on this technology in 2021, joined by Tencent‘s artificial intelligence laboratory Tencent Youtu and WeChat Pay in launching it on facial payments devices, enabling users to also experience palm print payments.
Both palm print payment and facial payment have been indicated by industry insiders as showing the biometric technology’s application in the payment field, the two methods being considered ‘non-inductive payments’. In comparison with standard password payments, biometric identification brings increased convenience and security.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions